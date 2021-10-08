RSPCA issues advice to pet owners after poison sausages found in Chesterfield

Sausages laced with poison have been found in the Chesterfield area. Pictures by Sam Childs.

As reported earlier this week, resident Sam Childs contacted police after finding seven sausages containing blue pellets in Grove Road, Brimington.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “We would be deeply concerned to hear that someone might be deliberately targeting animals like this.

“If anyone suspects this has been done deliberately and has seen anything suspicious, they can contact us on 0300 1234 999 or the police on 101.

“We’d also encourage pet owners to keep an eye on the well-being of their animals and if they are showing symptoms of poisoning please get them veterinary treatment immediately.”

According to the animal charity, signs of poisoning can be seen anything from 30 minutes after an animal has ingested a chemical, though it can be two or three days before signs of kidney failure are evident.

The signs of poisoning can include one, or several, of the following: vomiting, seizures, difficulty breathing, seeming depressed or sleepy, and appearing drunk and uncoordinated, .

The RSPCA spokesperson added: "Anyone who deliberately poisons an animal can be prosecuted under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

“People should also take extra care when using any potential dangerous substances, such as antifreeze or slug pellets, to ensure that animals are not affected and that substances are stored appropriately and properly disposed of.”

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “The force has received reports about a number of sausages filled with an unknown substance.

“Anyone with any information about the sausages is asked to contact the force with reference 909-031021.”