Police appeal after sausages laced with poison found in Chesterfield

Sausages laced with poison have been found in the Chesterfield area. Picture by Sam Childs.

Sam Childs said she contacted police after discovering seven sausages containing blue pellets in Grove Road, Brimington, while out walking on Sunday.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “The force has received reports about a number of sausages filled with an unknown substance.

“Anyone with any information about the sausages is asked to contact the force with reference 909-031021.”

Sam, of Manor Road, Brimington, picked up the sausages and took them to her home to make sure they were removed from the area.

The 37-year-old is continuing to appeal to pet owners and parents to be vigilant as she fears there may be more out there.

She said: “If you’re a dog owner, like I am, please make sure your pet is on a lead and keep a close eye on what they might be sniffing and eating.

“I’m also worried about people’s cats and animals like hedgehogs and badgers eating these things.

“Also, I know small children have a habit of picking up things and putting them in their mouths, so please be aware if you’ve got kids.”

Since Monday, when the Derbyshire Times first reported on the horrific sausages, many people have taken to social media to criticise whoever is responsible for them – branding them ‘sick’ and ‘scumbags’.

Steven Waddington said: “This is unbelievable. Find them and jail them.”

Pat Lowe said: “What do people think when they do such wicked things.”

Jill Savage added: “Why would someone even think of doing this. WTF is wrong with them?”