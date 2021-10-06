This is what it was like doing a 300ft bungee jump for Chesterfield’s Ashgate Hospicecare

On Saturday, I completed a bungee jump from 300ft at Tatton Park in Knutsford, Cheshire – raising £300 for Chesterfield’s wonderful Ashgate Hospicecare.

I’m an adrenaline junkie – I’ve skydived, I’ve abseiled down Chesterfield Town Hall, I love zip wires and rollercoasters – and bungee jumping is something that’s been on my to-do list for a while.

Derbyshire Times reporter Michael Broomhead taking part in a bungee jump from 300ft at Tatton Park for Chesterfield's Ashgate Hospicecare.

I decided to raise money for Ashgate Hospicecare because it’s an amazing charity. Here at the Derbyshire Times, we know the hospice supports so many of our readers and their loved ones day in, day out. We all know people who have received care from the fantastic staff there.

Saturday was a rather windy and rainy day but I was pleased when organisers at the UK Bungee Club confirmed the event was safe to go ahead.

After being put in a harness and attached to my bungee rope, I was hoisted 300ft up into the air in the jump cage as my friendly jumpmaster, Joe, talked me through everything.

The excitement built with every second.

What a thrill!

Then it was the moment of truth: the gates opened, I put my feet slightly over the edge, I put my arms out in front of me – then Joe said ‘three, two, one, bungee!’ and it was time to leap (watch the video above!)

Oh, what a feeling! The adrenaline rush through my body was absolutely phenomenal as I fell through the air then bounced up and down again several times.

After a few minutes of what can best be described as pure joy, the staff below me managed to grab my hands and get me safely back down on the ground.

I didn’t want it to end – I enjoyed every moment of it!

The event raised £300 for Ashgate Hospicecare.

If you’re thinking about doing a bungee jump but aren’t sure, hesitate no more! Get it booked in and enjoy the tremendous thrill.

I’d like to thank everyone who kindly sponsored me and everyone at the UK Bungee Club for such an unforgettable experience – it’s an activity I’ll definitely be doing again.

The Derbyshire Times regularly reports on people who are doing things for charity – so if you’re fundraising, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with us so we can help to spread the word.

Are you think of doing a bungee jump? GO FOR IT!

