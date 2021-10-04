‘Whoever did this is sick’: Warning after sausages stuffed with poison found in Chesterfield

Sam Childs said she found seven sausages containing blue pellets in Grove Road, Brimington, while out walking on Sunday.

The 37-year-old picked them up and took them to her home to make sure they were removed from the area.

Sausages laced with poison have been found in the Chesterfield area. Pictures by Sam Childs.

The dog owner and mum has alerted police about the sickening discovery.

She is now urging fellow pet owners and parents to be vigilant – amid concerns there could be more of the potentially deadly sausages out there.

Sam, of Manor Road, Brimington, told the Derbyshire Times: “I can’t get my head around why anybody would do this – it’s just sick, absolutely sick.

“They look like expensive sausages which have been cut and stuffed with what appears to be rat poison – whoever’s done it has put quite a bit of thought into it.

One of the sausages full of poison.

“I’m worried there could be more in the area so I want people to be vigilant.

“If you’re a dog owner, like I am, please make sure your pet is on a lead and keep a close eye on what they might be sniffing and eating.

“I’m also worried about people’s cats and animals like hedgehogs and badgers eating these things.

“Also, I know small children have a habit of picking up things and putting them in their mouths, so please be aware if you’ve got kids.

Be vigilant...

“Everybody’s going through enough right now – the last thing we all need to be worrying about is an awful crime like this.”

Sam said she understands a local woman’s dog ate one of the horrific sausages on Saturday.

The animal is said to be OK after receiving veterinary treatment – which cost around £160.

“I heard the dog was given an injection and vomited up the poison,” she added.

“No animal and no owner should have to go through such a distressing experience.”

Sam said she is awaiting a call back from Derbyshire police to discuss the offence.

We will ask officers for further information once they have spoken to Sam.