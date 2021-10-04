Man hospitalised after serious incident in Chesterfield
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a man was seriously injured in an incident in Chesterfield.
Monday, 4th October 2021, 1:11 pm
Residents reported a heavy police presence on Cranleigh Road in the Woodthorpe area on Saturday night.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson told the Derbyshire Times: “We were called at 8.20pm to reports that a man was in collision with a car. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“The female driver was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and released on bail while enquires continue.”