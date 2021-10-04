Police issue statement after crime spree in Chesterfield

Officers have received a number of reports of cars, garages and fences being damaged in the Brimington area.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “The incidents appear to have taken place between around 10.30pm and 11.40pm on September 30, on King Street, Queen Street and Princess Street.

“Paint appears to have been sprayed on the property.

Derbyshire police are urging anyone with information about the Brimington crimes to come forward.

“Officers are carrying out enquiries in the local area and we would like to hear from anyone who may have any information about those responsible, saw anything suspicious or have any CCTV or dash cam footage from the area.”

If you think you can help, contact police using any of the below methods, quoting reference 21*569592.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

Phone – call 101