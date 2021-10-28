Derbyshire man, 23, dies after being detained by police

A man has died after being detained by Derbyshire police.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 1:40 pm

At just before 5pm yesterday, Wednesday, 27 October, officers attended an incident at an address on Morewood Drive, in Alfreton.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “A 23-year-old man was detained who became unwell.

“He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he later sadly died.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The man was detained after an incident on Morewood Drive in Alfreton.

“The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”

Read More

Read More
Woman arrested after pedestrian dies in Chesterfield road crash
DerbyshireIndependent