Derbyshire man, 23, dies after being detained by police
A man has died after being detained by Derbyshire police.
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 1:40 pm
At just before 5pm yesterday, Wednesday, 27 October, officers attended an incident at an address on Morewood Drive, in Alfreton.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “A 23-year-old man was detained who became unwell.
“He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he later sadly died.
“The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”