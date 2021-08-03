Further information revealed about funeral of Chesterfield FC legend Ernie Moss

RIP Ernie Moss.

Much-loved Ernie, Chesterfield’s all-time record goalscorer, passed away aged 71 last month after battling dementia.

Funeral directors Harold Lilleker and Sons Ltd said on Tuesday: “On Friday Ernie will be making his final journey to the celebration of his life.

The funeral directors have released this map.

“We will leave from our Whittington Moor funeral home on Friday at 2.10pm – (marked A on map).

“Ernie’s family and friends will be collected at point B and pass the former Saltergate ground (marked C) as we travel back to the Technique Stadium.

“Supporters and friends are invited to gather outside the Technique Stadium by 2.50pm where we will take him on a lap of honour and say goodbye with a minute’s applause at 3pm.

“As we leave the stadium Ernie will travel along Ernie Moss Way to Chesterfield Crematorium for his service at 3.10pm.

“Outside speakers will be on for those wishing to stand outside the service.”