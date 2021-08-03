In pictures: Take a look inside old council offices on Saltergate in Chesterfield

Our photographer Brian Eyre has been for a look around the prominent building and taken these pictures.
1. Inside old council building
The huge building is now under the ownership of property development company Homes by Holmes. It says it will turn the site into up to 75 ‘high-quality’ one, two and three-bedroom apartments.
Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Inside old council building
When planning permission was granted last month, James Holmes, owner of Homes by Holmes, said: "This is a high-profile building and we look forward to the development progressing further."
Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Inside old council building
Mr Holmes, who grew up working on Chesterfield’s markets, added: "I've got a lot of faith in the town and I see it as a big responsibility to regenerate the building and the immediate vicinity."
Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Inside old council building
Homes by Holmes is currently clearing out the inside of the property, which has lain derelict for several years.
Photo: Brian Eyre