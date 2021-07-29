Fundraising appeal launched for permanent memorial to honour Chesterfield football legend Ernie Moss

More than £1,700 has been donated to the Just Giving page named ‘The Ernie Moss Memorial’ since it was set up on Wednesday.

The fundraiser hopes to raise a total of £71,000 to pay for an extension of the Chesterfield FC Memorial Garden at the Technique Stadium and commission an appropriate permanent memorial to legendary Spireites goalscorer therein.

Ernie, who made over 450 appearances during three spells for his home club, passed away earlier this month at the age of 71 after a long battle with dementia.

Ernie Moss has a road named after him but the trustees and friends of the Memorial Garden want some form of permanent memorial at the Technique Stadium to honour the club’s greatest scorer

The campaign has been set up by Chesterfield Community Trust, with the blessing of Ernie’s family.

“Born in the town, Ernie, synonymous with the #8 shirt, had three spells with The Spireites and, in 2014, he was asked to perform the opening of the Chesterfield FC Memorial Garden, along with another local hero Jamie Hewitt,” the fundraising page reads.

“Ernie has a road named after him, but the trustees and friends of the Memorial Garden want some form of permanent memorial at the stadium to honour the clubs greatest scorer, who was an even greater man.

Ernie Moss pictured going for goal for the Stags.

“Whilst plans have not yet been formed, the Chesterfield Community Trust, with the family’s blessing, is setting up a fund with a £71,000 target, Ernie was 71-years-old when he passed, to expand the Memorial Garden and commission an appropriate permanent memorial therein.

“As plans develop, this page will be updated with the details.

“There will be events associated with this appeal organised over the coming months, but in the meantime, any donations will be gratefully received and, if you are able to, adding in Gift Aid will help to boost the fund.

“All donations, large or small, will help to ensure Ernie has a fitting reminder and it would be good to see donations featuring the number 8 which was so close to the great mans heart. The project will be overseen by Chesterfield FC Community Trust with any funds raised reserved fully for the Memorial Garden and work in Ernie's memory.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/ernie.