An applicant is seeking permission for an illuminated sign on a terraced row of commercial properties near Chesterfield football stadium.

In a letter to the council, Mr Hardy states: “I am aware the there was an historical 48-sheet advertisement on the gable wall property many years ago, which was subject to discontinue action. This was before 2009 I believe. The street scene and the context in which the advertisement would be seen, has changed over the years in character. Whilst the location was previously described as a “mixed use/commercial locality”, it is now predominantly commercial. A mixed-use area suggests there might be a fairly even mix of residential and commercial properties, which there is not, it is very much commercial in character now. Since the discontinue of the former 48-sheet, there have been significant large scale additions to the street scene; namely the construction of the SMH Group Stadium, for Chesterfield Football Club in 2010, the ‘Glass Works’ Development in 2021 and also the ‘Stand Park’ Development in 2022. It is because of the change in the character of the area and the change to the surroundings in which the proposed advertisement would be viewed / seen in context with, that this application is submitted.”