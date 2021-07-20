Bee sculpture outside Chesterfield’s Crooked Spire destroyed in fire

At this stage, it is not known what caused the blaze – but people have told of their sadness at the destruction of the artwork.

Chris Mallory, who sent the Derbyshire Times pictures of the ruined sculpture, said: “So, this is how someone in Chesterfield decided to mark ‘Freedom Day’?

The destroyed bee sculpture. Picture by Chris Mallory.

“It’s a real shame.”

Chris put the pictures on Facebook in a post which has been shared hundreds of times and generated many angry comments.

One resident said: “What is wrong with some people?”

Another added: “Shocking.”

Artist Andrew Frost at the unveiling of the sculpture in 2015.

The Derbyshire Times has asked Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service for further information about this incident.

The wooden sculpture, designed by Derbyshire wood sculptor Andrew Frost, was unveiled in 2015 as part of a campaign to highlight the plight of bees.

We have also contacted Mr Frost to ask him for his reaction.