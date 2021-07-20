Amazon staff near Chesterfield celebrate Pride Month

The activities, which included a balloon display and quizzes, took place at the centre in Barlborough last month as part of Amazon’s commitment to celebrating the stories and achievements of LGBTQ+ colleagues, customers and communities.

Site leader Richard Cowlishaw-Ellison said: “Pride Month is a special opportunity to celebrate diversity, equality and inclusion for our LGBTQ+ employees and the many others who are proud to count themselves as allies.

One of the displays at the Amazon depot in Barlborough for Pride Month.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to the Amazon Chesterfield team for adding to the fantastic atmosphere of each of our events.”

Amazon employee Ash Sykes added: “It’s important to stand united against all forms of prejudice and I’m proud to work for an employer that acknowledges that.

“It has been great to celebrate Pride Month as a team and all the fun events have brought lots of smiles to lots of faces.”