Amazon staff near Chesterfield celebrate Pride Month
The team at the Amazon depot near Chesterfield marked Pride Month with a host of celebratory activities.
The activities, which included a balloon display and quizzes, took place at the centre in Barlborough last month as part of Amazon’s commitment to celebrating the stories and achievements of LGBTQ+ colleagues, customers and communities.
Site leader Richard Cowlishaw-Ellison said: “Pride Month is a special opportunity to celebrate diversity, equality and inclusion for our LGBTQ+ employees and the many others who are proud to count themselves as allies.
“I’d like to say a big thank you to the Amazon Chesterfield team for adding to the fantastic atmosphere of each of our events.”
Amazon employee Ash Sykes added: “It’s important to stand united against all forms of prejudice and I’m proud to work for an employer that acknowledges that.
“It has been great to celebrate Pride Month as a team and all the fun events have brought lots of smiles to lots of faces.”