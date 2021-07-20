Amazon staff near Chesterfield celebrate Pride Month

The team at the Amazon depot near Chesterfield marked Pride Month with a host of celebratory activities.

By Michael Broomhead
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 10:54 am

The activities, which included a balloon display and quizzes, took place at the centre in Barlborough last month as part of Amazon’s commitment to celebrating the stories and achievements of LGBTQ+ colleagues, customers and communities.

MORE: Boris Johnson accused of resisting second lockdown as people dying were ‘all over 80’

Site leader Richard Cowlishaw-Ellison said: “Pride Month is a special opportunity to celebrate diversity, equality and inclusion for our LGBTQ+ employees and the many others who are proud to count themselves as allies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

One of the displays at the Amazon depot in Barlborough for Pride Month.
One of the displays at the Amazon depot in Barlborough for Pride Month.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to the Amazon Chesterfield team for adding to the fantastic atmosphere of each of our events.”

Amazon employee Ash Sykes added: “It’s important to stand united against all forms of prejudice and I’m proud to work for an employer that acknowledges that.

“It has been great to celebrate Pride Month as a team and all the fun events have brought lots of smiles to lots of faces.”

MORE: Chesterfield Extinction Rebellion protesters march through town centre holding coffin containing 'weeping Mother Earth'

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions.

AmazonChesterfieldBoris Johnson