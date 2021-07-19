Chesterfield Extinction Rebellion protesters march through town centre holding coffin containing 'weeping Mother Earth'

Extinction Rebellion activists performed a solemn ‘funeral march’ through Chesterfield on Saturday, July 17.

Activists started walking from Rykneld Square before going through the market to the Town Hall where they held a banner which read "climate crisis act now”.

The march was led by drummers beating a solemn rhythm as they carried a coffin containing a model of a ‘weeping Mother Earth’ and displaying animals that are on the verge of extinction.

Extinction Rebellion’s protest also marked the two year anniversaries of Chesterfield Borough Council and North East Derbyshire Council’s declarations of a climate emergency.

The climate activists said scientific evidence and predictions point to whole species becoming extinct because of a lack of ‘urgent action’ to prevent pollution, loss of habitats and climate change.

Protesters also cited the recent wildfires and floods in Canada and Germany as evidence that the effects of global warming are worsening rapidly.

Becky Turner, who is a member of Extinction Rebellion Chesterfield said: “It’s two years since our local councils made their declarations.

“CBC “[Chesterfield Borough Council] said then that tackling the effects of climate change was a ‘key priority’ and promised leadership across the borough.

"Yet their website and actions are equally uninspiring, and they have not reported on progress against the targets they set.

“And NEDDC even rejected a motion to support the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill which is to be presented to Parliament.

"As Greta Thunberg says, ‘#Mind the gap’ between words and actions.”

The march was led by drummers.

Activist Stephanie Futcher, who is also part of the environmental campaign group, added: “You can see what can be done in an emergency.

"Look at how the Winding Wheel is being used as a vaccination centre for Covid.

"That shows they really believe something needs to be done.

"Why can't the councils muster the same energy and creativity in response to a climate and ecological crisis which will soon wreak far greater havoc than Covid has done?

"Why aren't there posters everywhere and leaflets through every door, as there are for Covid?”