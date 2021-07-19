Here are the latest submitted and decided planning applications for North Derbyshire for the week commencing Monday, July 12...

Latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Council:

400 Old Road, Chesterfield: Crown lift oak tree;

41 Oakfield Avenue, Chesterfield: Remove one horse chestnut, works to three others;

618 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension;

9 Sedbergh Crescent, Newbold: Fell oak tree, replant with replacement English oak.

Latest planning applications decided by Chesterfield Council:

Home extensions are proving popular as people react to spending months in lockdown at home with a desire for home improvements.

50 Langhurst Road Brockwell: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required;

1 Bramley Close, Inkersall: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required;

7 Darwent Road, Tapton: Demolition of existing conservatory and build single-storey rear extension with external landscaping works. Conditional permission;

12 Kendal Road, Newbold: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Home extensions are among a number of new planning applications.

9 Byron Road, Birdholme: Attached garage. Refused;

18 Foxcote Way, Walton: Demolition of existing garden room and construction of new side and rear single-storey extension. Conditional permission.

Plan for trio of sculptures

Latest planning applications submitted to North East Derbyshire Council:

Land at junction of Littlemoor, Park Hill and Station Road, Eckington: Three sculptures and associated items;

4 Oaklea Way, Old Tupton: Two-storey side extension;

14 The Crescent, Holymoorside: Two-storey side extension;

31 Springfield Road, Barlow: Single-storey extension;

12 Commonside Road, Barlow: Decking to rear;

The Old Barns, Lightwood Lane, Middle Handley: Conversion of outbuilding to domestic annexe;

14 Greaves Street, Shirland: Loft conversion including partial raising of roof height and replacement of front door to window;

56 Cemetery Road, Danesmoor: Single-storey side and front extension;

7 Poets Close, Holmewood: Single garage to provide vehicle parking and storage;

6 Wellfield Close, Ridgeway: Raised landing to rear of property;

Longlieve Gardens, Pilsley: Detached, four-bedroom house at plot four;

Land to the rear of Hamhill Close and 14-19 John Street: Four dwellings;

Wingerworth Junior Sports Association, Derby Road, Wingerworth: New clubhouse;

Marsh Green Hall, Marsh Green Lane, Ashover: Two-storey extension to rear and single storey conservatory to side;

Yew Tree Farm, Church Lane, Morton: Barn conversion;

Cowley Gore, Cowley Lane, Holmesfield: Two-storey side extension with a recessed balcony;

Mulberry Farm, Cowley Lane, Holmesfield: Phased demolition of existing buildings and dwelling on site and construction of new dwelling house;

40 Holmesdale Road, Dronfield: Removal of existing flat garage roof and replaced with a hipped lean-to 300mm higher than the existing;

Over Asher, Hillside, Ashover: Demolition of existing side extension and construction of new single-storey side extension and decking area;

8 Lilywood Close, Calow: Rear extension;

Land to the rear of Four Winds, High Lane, Ridgeway: Detached garage and store;

Frogpool Cottage, Lightwood Lane, Sheffield: Two-storey dwelling with roof formation to match existing;

29 Main Road, Renishaw: Alterations and extension to attached outbuilding and construction of detached garage;

2 High Lane, Ridgeway: Timber pergola, paved area with balustrade and external bar to rear.

Green light for orangery

Latest planning applications decided by North East Derbyshire Council:

The Old Vicarage, Hackney Lane, Barlow: Reduce holly and laurel and fell cedar tree. No objection;

Furnace House, Furnace, Alfreton: Remove 16 fir trees and reduce height of remaining firs by up to half, work to horse chestnut and crown reduce by up to 30 per cent remaining deciduous trees on site. No objection;

1 Cedar Street, Stretton: Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of new single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

31 Harewood Crescent, Old Tupton: Front porch and single-storey rear extension with new garage to rear. Conditional permission;

50 Oakhill Road, Dronfield: Pitched roof over existing flat roof extension. Conditional permission;

Hilltop, Hundall, Apperknowle: Pitched roof over exisitng side extension and creation of link to garage and workshop. Conditional permission;

44 Summerfield Road, Dronfield: Retention of single-storey conservatory extension and raised decking. Approved;

38 Gomersal Lane, Dronfield: Single-storey side and rear extensions. Conditional permission;

12 Lakelands, Wingerworth: Fell ash tree, reduce silver birch, remove stem from willow and pruning of mixed species. Conditional permission;

32 Church Street, Eckington: Open canopy to front elevation. Conditional permission;

57 Lea Road, Dronfield: Single-storey orangery with raised decked area to rear. Conditional permission;

173 Holymoor Road, Holymoorside: Replacement of existing garage with new double garage, widening of access, construction of new retaining walls and repairs to existing retaining walls. Conditional permission;

2 Hardie Street, Eckington: Demolition of existing rear shed and conservatory and erection of two-storey rear extension and raised decking. Conditional permission;

172 Carr Lane, Dronfield Woodhouse: Change front bay window to accommodate new ground-floor doors, front and rear dormers, new render, windows and roof tiles. Conditional permission;

42 Mods Lane, Barlow: Replacement of lean-to greenhouse with single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

42 Longedge Lane, Wingerworth: Single-storey rear extension, first-floor rear extension and extension of integral garage to the front. Conditional permission;

97 Green Lane, Dronfield: Crown reduce 10 trees. Conditional permission;

Fanshawe Gate Barn, Fanshaw Gate Lane, Holmesfield: Use agricultural building as machinery store. Refused;

154 Main Road, Shirland: Dropped kerb. Conditional permission;

Astell Court, Alma Street, Hepthorne Lane, North Wingfield: Change of use of existing workshop/storage building to a single residence with two parking spaces; Conditional permission;

258 Sheffield Road, Unstone: Single-storey dwelling. Conditional permission.

Dwelling plan for shop unit

Latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover Council:

54 Moor Lane, Bolsover: Change of use from retail shop to residential dwelling;

23 Station Road, Langwith Junction: Single-storey extension to rear;

2 Dale Close, Langwith: Demolition of existing side extension and erection of two-storey side extension;

131 Ball Hill, South Normanton: Partial demolition of detached single garage, two-storey extension to dwelling to form extended garage at ground-floor level and bedroom space at first-floor level;

9 Alfreton Road, Pinxton: Three two-storey houses;

15 Moorfield Avenue, Bolsover: Single-storey extension;

97 Main Street, Shirebrook: Dropped kerb;

49 Skinner Street, Creswell: First-floor extension;

Land adjacent 8 Bramley Road, Bramley Vale: Two pairs of semi-detached dwellings;

The Old Abattoir, High Street, Tibshelf: Change of use from 'sui generis' to mixed use industrial and residential development;

Land opposite 58-60 Mansfield Road, Hillstown: Fell diseased ash and sycamore trees,

131 Sough Road, South Normanton: Single-storey extension;

Bank House Farm, Mansfield Road, Creswell: Change of use from beauty room to dog grooming salon.

Latest planning applications decided by Bolsover Council:

201 Shuttlewood Road, Bolsover: Rear conservatory. Conditional permission;

125 Welbeck Road, Bolsover: Demolition of existing double garage and store and erection of new garage block with store on first floor. Conditional permission;

17 Littlemoor Lane, Newton: Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

The Old Hall, 52 Old Hall Lane, Whitwell: Fell Norway maple and silver birch. Approved;

13 Park Mill Drive, Westhouses: Single-storey extension. Prior approval not required;

45 St Lawrence Avenue, Bolsover: Single-storey and two-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

46 Church Street, Clowne: Change of use from residential to holiday let. Withdrawn.

Holiday lets plan rejected

Latest planning application submitted to Derbyshire Dales Council:

The Byre, Burrows Lane, Brailsford: First-floor extension to existing extension and installation of velux to roof.

Latest planning applications decided by Derbyshire Dales Council:

The Stables, Offcote Hurst, Ashbourne Green, Ashbourne: Extend and convert existing detached double garage to granny annexe; Withdrawn;

4 Kirby Lane, Darley Bridge: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

Rowsley Barn, Chesterfield Road, Rowsley: Implement and fodder storage building. Conditional permission;

Yew Tree Cottage, Hemp Yard, Kirk Ireton: Repointing of boundary wall and Hemp Yard-facing gable end. Conditional permission;

Iona, 44 Summer Lane, Wirksworth: Single-storey side extension. Approved;

72 Acorn Drive, Ashbourne: Reduction of oak and ash tree branches. Conditional permission;

10 Yokecliffe Drive, Wirksworth: Replacement garage building and garden room/store/home office. Conditional permission;

Magfield Farm, Smith Hall Lane, Hulland Ward: Change of use of agricultural building to larger dwellinghouse. Approved;

3 The Lanes, Bolehill: Pitched roof on existing single storey side extension and replacement porch. Conditional permission;

60 Derby Road, Ashbourne: Rear extension at first floor and roof level. Conditional permission;

Land at Roston Common, Roston: Two holiday lets and associated change of use of land. Refused;

20-22 Dale Road, Matlock: Change of use from former retail store to restaurant/bar and drinking establishment and partial replacement of shopfront. Conditional permission;

17 Bank Gardens, Matlock: Repositioning of front door level, with front elevation and change rear door and window into patio doors. Approved;

Parkdene, 49 St John Street, Ashbourne: Replacement sash window glazing to rear. Conditional permission;

North Park Farm, Whitworth Road, Darley Dale: Retention of horse exercise arena and use of land as dog exercise area. Conditional permission;

6 St John Street, Ashbourne: Single-storey rear extension in association with use of premises as a restaurant and change of use of part of first floor and second floor to create a four bedroomed house in multiple occupation. Conditional permission;

Estate Yard, Home Farm, Main Street, Hopton: Change of use and conversion of former coach house to dwelling and erection of garage. Conditional permission;

Lady Hole Farm, Lady Hole Lane, Yeldersley: Change of use of land to canine exercise field. Conditional permission;

Land east of Old Hackney Lane, Hackney: Eighteen dwellings with associated access and landscaping. Refused.