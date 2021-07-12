Here are the latest submitted and decided planning applications for North Derbyshire for the week commencing Monday, July 5...

Latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Council:

The Hanger, Unit 3, 42 Chatsworth Road Chesterfield: One internally illuminated badge sign, two non illuminated fascia signs, one sign on the existing totem, three internal window graphics, two internal promotional digital screens, new windows on front elevation, replace window with door on rear elevation, re-use one extract grille and enlarge the other on the rear elevation.

Latest planning applications decided by Chesterfield Council:

Hasland Junior School, The Green, Hasland: Erection of 2.4m-high, steel weld mesh security fence to the perimeter of the school playing field. No objection;

19 Delves Close, Walton: Single-storey rear and side extension and raised rear decking area. Conditional permission;

10 Vernon Road, Chesterfield: Porch to front elevation and single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

42 Ralph Road, Staveley: Demolition of existing garage and stores and erection of replacement single-storey side extension, front porch extension, single-storey rear extension and raising of roof to provide a second-floor bedroom and ensuite. Conditional permission;

33 Howard Drive, Old Whittington: Increase to floor area of existing attic bedroom, addition of four, opening rooflights and replacement of existing gable window. Conditional permission;

18 Tollbridge Road, Woodthorpe: First-floor extension above garage at front and rear of property. Conditional permission;

347 Brimington Road, Tapton: Extension and conversion of garage to sitting room. Conditional permission;

15 Bridle Road, Woodthorpe: Demolition of existing garage and erection of a ground-floor rear and side extension with raised patio. Conditional permission;

39 Chesterfield Road, Brimington: Two-storey rear extension and re-orientation of the roof. Conditional permission;

6 Sunningdale Rise, Walton: Two-storey rear extension to dwelling with balcony at first-floor level and extension to existing garage at rear. Conditional permission;

4 Ringwood Meadows, Brimington: Rear, two-storey extension to form two new bedrooms to first floor and open-plan kitchen dining room to ground floor. Conditional permission;

48 Hartfield Close, Hasland: Single-storey rear and side extension and garage conversion. Conditional permission;

151 Walton Road, Walton: First-floor extension with pitched roof over existing single-storey rear extension and two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

The Croft, 2A Seymour Lane, Woodthorpe: One-bedroom detached bungalow ancillary to primary accommodation. Conditional permission.

Latest planning applications submitted to North East Derbyshire Council:

33 Holmesfield Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension and internal alterations;

83 Hollins Spring Avenue, Dronfield: Extension over existing garage;

33 Sheffield Road, Killamarsh: Creation of an access for the parking of vehicles;

Land and building adjacent to south and east side of 16 Mill Lane, Clay Cross: Change of use of agricultural barn to dwelling;

18 Sherwood Place, Dronfield: Fell four lime trees;

105 Carr Lane, Dronfield Woodhouse: Retention of additional side facing windows;

Nethermoor Farm, Nethermoor Road, Wingerworth: Five dwellings;

The Old Vicarage, Hackney Lane, Barlow: Reduce one holly and one laurel;

Unstone Farm, Chesterfield Road, Unstone: Demolish aviary and replace with a block of 10 cattery units;

Churchside, Hasland: 5G monopole and associated cabinets;

101 Station New Road, Old Tupton: Single-storey rear extension to replace previous single-storey extension, reroof single-storey link building at side of house with hipped roof and rebuild front porch with hipped roof to replace existing flat-roofed porch;

11 Dalbury Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Crown thin and reduce maple tree;

Land surrounding Cottage Farm, Matlock Road, Wessington: Conversion of existing car sales and storage buildings to create a farm shop complex, restaurant, garden sales and visitor centre and holiday lodges;

The Limes, Mill Lane, Brockhurst, Ashover: Single-storey front extension;

Sidness Farm, Smithy Moor, Stretton: Single-storey rear extension;

Shirland House Farm, Main Road, Shirland: Change of use of agricultural to landscape maintenance contractors, including conversion of existing farmhouse to offices, demolition of disused milking sheds, erection of a new office and welfare building, alterations to existing barn, use of barns for storage and associated parking;

80 Fletcher Avenue, Dronfield: Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension;

Walnut Barn, Ashover Hay, Ashover: Stable block with hay and equipment store;

Vale View, Hockley Lane, Milltown, Ashover: Fell three poplar, two pine and two sycamore trees, crown lift one pine and prune three hollies;

Barlow Croft, Barlow Lees Lane, Barlow: Two additional storeys;

Magnavale, Park Road, Holmewood: Renewable energy plant;

Malthouse Farm, Church Street, Eckington: Convert outbuilding into dwelling;

Tockfield, Pit Lane, Shirland: Extension to factory;

18 Bradwell Close, Dronfield Woodhouse: Reroof existing garage and rear extension;

Hallcliffe House, Hallcliffe Lane, Wadshelf: Use of outbuildings for domestic storage;

172 Longcroft Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Conversion of existing garage and alterations to front elevation;

Ashjen, Seanor Lane, Lower Pilsley: Agricultural building for feed and implements;

Smallholding at north-east end of Springbank, Unstone: Five-bay stable and separate tack shed;

36 Evershill Lane, Morton: Demolition of existing garage and construction of two-storey side extension;

7 Carr Lane, Wingerworth: Conversion of garage into living space;

9 Tranmere Avenue, Clay Cross: Single-storey front, side and rear extensions;

175 Queen Victoria Road, New Tupton: First-floor extension over existing side extension;

The Telmere Lodge, Mansfield Road, Hasland: Demolition of public house and construction of three detached four-bedroom houses and two four-bedroom bungalows with associated garages and landscaping;

Telecommunications mast 11507, High Street, Clay Cross: Removal of existing 19.8m column and replace with new 20m column with six new antennas.

Latest planning applications decided by North East Derbyshire Council:

Moorcroft, Hardstoft Road, Pilsley: Steel-framed farm building. Approved;

41 Chesterfield Road, Dronfield: Fell ash tree. No objection;

7 Church Street, Dronfield: Fell a group of conifers and self-set sycamore saplings adjacent to retaining wall. No objection;

70 Ravencar Road, Eckington: Drop kerb and new car parking area on front garden. Approved;

8 Ralley Close, Holmewood: Prune two trees. Conditional permission;

3 Ridd Way, Wingerworth: Alterations to front elevation and construction of loft conversion including dormer to rear and rooflights. Conditional permission;

2A Station New Road, Old Tupton: Demolition of conservatory and construction of single-storey, pitched roof rear extension. Conditional permission;

The Chimes, West Street, Eckington: First-floor side extension, single and two-storey rear extension and loft conversion. Conditional permission;

162 Carr Lane, Dronfield Woodhouse: First-floor rear extension. Conditional permission;

1 Ivyside Gardens, Killamarsh: Single-storey extension to side of property. Conditional permission;

24 High Street, Apperknowle: Single-storey front extension. Conditional permission;

Wetlands, Lightwood Lane, Sheffield: Conversion of existing garage to form a new entrance hall with utility and store room. Conditional permission;

2 Lydgate Drive, Wingerworth: Two-storey side extension with integral garage and front porch. Conditional permission;

30 Pingle Road, Killamarsh: Front porch, two-storey front and side extension and single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

87 Deerlands Road, Wingerworth: Single-storey front extension and two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

Bulls Head, New Road, Holymoorside: Retention of ancillary storage units and erection of screen fencing, cladding and associated hard and soft landscaping works. Conditional permission;

28 Church Street, Eckington: Remove and replace roof covering and alter the roof structure of the dormer on the east elevation. Conditional permission;

64 Allendale Road, Wingerworth: Single-storey front extension. Refused;

36 Rotherwood Road, Killamarsh: Single-storey front and two-storey side extensions. Conditional permission;

4 Orchard View, North Wingfield: Single-storey wooden shed to rear. Conditional permission;

115 Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield: Two storey-side extension. Refused;

Butchers Arms, Main Road, Marsh Lane: Demolition of former public house and erection of four three-bedroom dwellings with associated off-street parking and garden areas, and closure of footpath. Refused;

Fleur De Lys Hotel, Main Road, Unstone: Two three-bedroom, semi-detached, affordable houses on the redundant car park. Refused.

Latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover Council:

41 Albine Road, Langwith Junction: First-floor extension over an existing side projection;

5 The Oaklands, Broadmeadows, South Normanton: Single-storey extension to rear of existing bungalow;

Storth Farm House, School Lane, Broadmeadows, Pinxton: New garage on same footprint as existing;

Lilac House, Laburnum Close, Creswell: Two-storey extension to main house and single-storey orangery to create additional accommodation.

Latest planning applications decided by Bolsover Council:

8 Newboundmill Lane, Pleasley: Fell seven trees, replace six with native species hedge. Approved;

13 New Road, Barlborough: Vehicular access and hardstanding. Conditional permission;

185 Sough Road, South Normanton: Ground-floor extension to front of dwelling. Conditional permission;

23 Tibshelf Road, Westhouses: Single-storey extension. Prior approval not required;

North Walls Farm, Walls Lane, Whitwell Common: Extension to existing agricultural store building. Conditional permission;

15 Franklin Avenue, Whitwell: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

3 Welbeck Villas, Welbeck Road, Bolsover: Single-storey dwelling. Conditional permission.

Latest planning applications decided by Derbyshire Dales Council:

Our Lady and St Teresa of Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, Gorsey Bank, Wirksworth: Dismantle two poplar trees to as near to ground level as possible. Conditional permission;

37A St John Street, Wirksworth: Works to sycamore tree: Conditional permission;

Fanny Shaw Playing Field, Cromford Road, Wirksworth: Replacement skate park structures. Approved;

Land along Wirksworth Road, Kirk Ireton: Agricultural storage building. Refused;

Tinderbox, The Red House, Old Road, Darley Dale: Extension to performing arts centre. Conditional permission;

Topshill Farm, Topshill Lane, Kirk Ireton: Works associated with rebuilding and conversion of outbuilding, rebuilding of existing outbuilding to form garage and ancillary accommodation. Conditional permission;

Broadlands Farm, Alfreton Road, The Cliff, Tansley: Single-storey side extension. Approved;

Ashbrook Barn, Derby Road, Doveridge: Conversion of garage to habitable accommodation. Approved;

2 Hollow Brook, Clatterway, Bonsall: First-floor extension over existing garage to create home office. Conditional permission;

Dodys Cottage, The Dale, Bonsall: Replacement conservatory. Approved;

1 Drovers Way, Ashbourne: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;

Providence Mill, Gorsey Bank, Wirksworth: Conservatory and associated paved area and relevant demolition of an outbuilding. Conditional permission;

71 Cavendish Road, Matlock: Adaptations to create annexe. Conditional permission;

Blackbrook Farm, Intakes Lane, Turnditch: Agricultural building for storage and for housing and lambing sheep. Conditional permission;

White Close, Longford Lane, Sutton on the Hill: Replacement dwelling house. Conditional permission;

1 Cromford Road, Wirksworth: Remove two leylandiis. Conditional permission;

8-10 Snitterton Road, Matlock: Alterations to former bank in association with conversion to apartments and demolition of listed building. Refused.