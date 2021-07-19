Chesterfield residents form Climate Alliance group and hold meeting to discuss solutions to climate crisis

Chesterfield Climate Alliance are hosting an online meeting tomorrow (Tuesday, July 20) at 7pm and inviting the public to join to discuss how the climate crisis should be tackled.

The group which is made up of environmental activists from across North Derbyshire have come together to add their voices ‘in concert’ with other concerned groups from across the country ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow in November later this year.

In a statement, the group said: “We need to ensure that the critical importance of COP26 is appreciated and understood not only here, but all the way to Glasgow and to the COP participants.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield residents have formed a Climate Alliance group to discuss solution's to the world's climate crisis.

“This will be the world’s last chance to ensure we have the right policies and actions in place to keep the global temperature rise to 1.5 C – and at the very least to within another 2 degrees C by 2050.

"Either way this additional temperature rise will remain with us right into the next century –and if measures aren’t in place, the temperature rise could extend to beyond plus 4 C.

"If so, the very future of society and humanity is at stake – action is needed now.”

Chesterfield Climate Alliance are urging residents to join them at their first virtual meeting, held on Zoom where the public will hear from a range of guest speakers and climate change campaigners.

Stuart Graham, an activist for climate justice within the trade union movement, will be speaking at the launch event from Glasgow and is one of the organisers for the COP26 coalition.

He will be joined by Huawa Mustafa, the climate policy officer for the Nigerian Labour Congress and an advocate for a just transition for the countries of sub Saharan Africa.

Tess Humble, who is the mobilisations officer for the COP26 coalition, will also be joining the meeting.

To attend the virtual Zoom meeting tomorrow at 7pm and hear from the Chesterfield Climate Alliance, enter the meeting ID 883 3840 2096 and Passcode: 799019 on the Zoom website.

Further details are on the Chesterfield Climate Alliance or Transition Chesterfield Facebook pages.