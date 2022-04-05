Cost of policing badger culls in Derbyshire reaches over £300,000
New figures show that it cost just over £300,000 to police badger culls in Derbyshire last year.
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 4:13 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 4:15 pm
Derbyshire Police have revealed that it cost them £301,072 to police the badger culls that took place in the county during 2021.
These costs are covered in full by Defra - the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.
Badger culling is a Defra initiative, licensed by Natural England, to carry out targeted culls in selected rural areas in an attempt to tackle Bovine Tuberculosis (TB).