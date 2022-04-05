Derbyshire Police have revealed that it cost them £301,072 to police the badger culls that took place in the county during 2021.

These costs are covered in full by Defra - the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Badger culling is a Defra initiative, licensed by Natural England, to carry out targeted culls in selected rural areas in an attempt to tackle Bovine Tuberculosis (TB).

