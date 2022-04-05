Derbyshire Police appeal for information after thieves on quad bikes target garage

Derbyshire Police are investigating an incident of theft from a garage by offenders on quad bikes.

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 1:45 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 1:47 pm

Officers from the Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating a theft from a garage on Worksop Road, Steetley.

The offenders - who used quad bikes as they arrived and left the scene - struck at around 9.15pm on Wednesday, March 30.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*181850:

Bolsover and Clowne SNT are investigating the incident.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

