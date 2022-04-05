Derbyshire Police appeal for information after thieves on quad bikes target garage
Derbyshire Police are investigating an incident of theft from a garage by offenders on quad bikes.
Officers from the Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating a theft from a garage on Worksop Road, Steetley.
The offenders - who used quad bikes as they arrived and left the scene - struck at around 9.15pm on Wednesday, March 30.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*181850:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.