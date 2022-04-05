Derbyshire Police appeal for information after thieves on quad bikes target garage

Officers from the Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating a theft from a garage on Worksop Road, Steetley.

The offenders - who used quad bikes as they arrived and left the scene - struck at around 9.15pm on Wednesday, March 30.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*181850:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bolsover and Clowne SNT are investigating the incident.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101