Drunk Derbyshire driver nearly three times over the limit tries to flee scene after crashing Audi

Last week, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit attended reports of an Audi TT that had crashed into a parked Vauxhall in Alfreton.

The driver then tried to leave the scene, but found that his car was too damaged to move.

Officers arrived and the motorist underwent an alcohol test. He blew nearly three times over the drink drive limit and was subsequently arrested.

