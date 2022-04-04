Derbyshire driver wanted for harassing ex-partner and climbing her drainpipe crashes after police chase
A Derbyshire man was arrested after allegedly climbing a drainpipe at his ex-partner’s home and fleeing from the police.
Monday, 4th April 2022, 4:25 pm
On Saturday, April 3, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit spotted a Nissan Almera in Derby, being driven by a man wanted on suspicion of harassing his ex-partner.
He had allegedly climbed up the drainpipe at her property earlier in the evening.
The motorist then failed to stop for officers, and drove off dangerously before crashing into a traffic light. He was subsequently arrested.