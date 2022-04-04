Armed police arrest ‘aggressive’ Chesterfield man who was wielding a knife

Police arrested a male in Chesterfield who had become aggressive and armed himself with a knife.

By Tom Hardwick
Monday, 4th April 2022, 11:21 am

On Sunday, April 3, officers attended an incident in Chesterfield involving a male awaiting a mental health assessment at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Officers from the North East Derbyshire and Armed Response Units said that the male had “armed himself with a knife and became aggressive.”

The incident was concluded safely, with the man being arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, and safeguarding issues were addressed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Officers from two units brought the man into custody.

READ THIS: Police plead with owners to keep dogs under control after two lambs attacked and killed in Derbyshire