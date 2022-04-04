Armed police arrest ‘aggressive’ Chesterfield man who was wielding a knife
Police arrested a male in Chesterfield who had become aggressive and armed himself with a knife.
Monday, 4th April 2022, 11:21 am
On Sunday, April 3, officers attended an incident in Chesterfield involving a male awaiting a mental health assessment at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.
Officers from the North East Derbyshire and Armed Response Units said that the male had “armed himself with a knife and became aggressive.”
The incident was concluded safely, with the man being arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, and safeguarding issues were addressed.