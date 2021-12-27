Emergency crews tackle fire in home near Chesterfield
Firefighters were called to a blaze at a home near Chesterfield.
Monday, 27th December 2021, 9:33 am
Crews from Chesterfield and Clay Cross fire stations attended the incident at a ‘domestic property’ on Worcester Close at Clay Cross at 1.40pm on Christmas Day.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said on Twitter: “Chesterfield and Clay Cross stations attended a fire in a domestic property on Worcester Close, Clay Cross.
“This was extinguished using two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and positive pressure ventilation,” the service added.