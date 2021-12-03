The faces of criminals locked up for north Derbyshire crimes in 2021

They appeared before judges for murder, sex crimes, causing death by dangerous driving, theft and more.
In one of the most shocking cases Daniel Walsh, 30, was jailed for a minimum of 27 years for the murder of Chesterfield pensioner Graham Snell, 71.
Evil Walsh chopped up Mr Snell's remains - depositing them in a communal bin and a badger's sett - in a gruesome attempt to cover his tracks.
1. Daniel Walsh
Daniel Walsh, 30, was jailed for a minimum of 27 years for the murder of Chesterfield pensioner Graham Snell, 71. Derby Crown Court heard Walsh killed Mr Snell after the OAP discovered Walsh had accessed his bank accounts. In shocking evidence the court was told Walsh had chopped up Mr Snell's remains - depositing them in a communal bin and a badger's sett - in a gruesome attempt to cover his tracks.
2. Connor Rose
Connor Rose, 25, was jailed for a minimum of 13 years for killing Chesterfield soldier Joseph Robotham, 24, during a fight outside Vibe Bar.
The court heard Rose knocked Mr Robotham unconscious with a single blow - the soldier fell to the floor and banged his head on the ground, suffering a fractured skull.
Rose used a beer bottle to hit Mr Robotham - who died from “devastating” brain injuries the next day.
3. Levi Sawyers
Sawyers, 21, of Devonshire Terrace, Holmewood, was jailed for 32 months for killing Chesterfield cyclist and college tutor Peter East when he hit him with his car.
He was also banned from driving for four years and four months.
4. Christopher Sheard
Sheard, 74, a former art teacher at Chesterfield's Newbold Green Secondary School was jailed for 20 months after admitting a two-year sexual relationship with a pupil aged just 14 in the 1970s.
The defendant had sex with the young girl in his home and in fields nearby on a number of occasions between 1974 and 1976. Judge Shaun Smith QC told him: “The only appropriate punishment” was immediate custody - “despite” his age and the age of the offence.
