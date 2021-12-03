The faces of criminals locked up for north Derbyshire crimes in 2021

4. Christopher Sheard

Sheard, 74, a former art teacher at Chesterfield's Newbold Green Secondary School was jailed for 20 months after admitting a two-year sexual relationship with a pupil aged just 14 in the 1970s. The defendant had sex with the young girl in his home and in fields nearby on a number of occasions between 1974 and 1976. Judge Shaun Smith QC told him: “The only appropriate punishment” was immediate custody - “despite” his age and the age of the offence.

Photo: Derbyshire Police