Watch the moment a hot air balloon crashes into lights and gets tangled in Derbyshire.

A hot air balloon got tangled after it crashed into a set of lights and made a bumpy landing between two cars at a country fair.

Crowds gathered in the grounds of Chatsworth House, Derbyshire, to watch the hot air balloons, as part of the annual traditional country fair at the estate.

One balloon, carrying a "Support British Farmers" banner, appeared to approach too low, and got tangled in what looked like a temporary generator tower with a set of flood lights.

The hooked balloon dangled from the pole, pulling it at an angle, before the pilot was able to set it free.

But then the balloon made an abrupt landing, fitting snugly between parked cars, on August 30.

Spectator Craig Kenney, 40, started filming when he saw the balloon getting into trouble around 7:50am.

He said: "I'm not sure what happened because the weather looked good and I couldn't feel a breeze, but a few of the balloons were struggling near the trees so there must have been something atmospheric happening up there.

"After he landed people went to check on him but the only injury seems to have been his pride. He was most concerned with getting the balloon off the trees without tearing it."