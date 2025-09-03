Pensioner upset as Chesterfield neighbourhood left without post box for weeks

A Chesterfield pensioner said he was unhappy with the services provided by Royal Mail in Holme Hall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adrian Rimington, 68, Chair of the Chesterfield branch on National Pensioners Convention (NPC), has been disappointed with the Royal Mail Services in the Holme Hall area of Chesterfield.

He explained the neighbourhood has been left without a working post box for over four weeks now – with no information available to explain the reasons behind the decision or timescales of the closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “For four weeks we haven’t had a functioning post box in Holme Hall. There was a notice saying temporarily out of order.

Adrian Rimington, Chair of the Chesterfield branch on National Pensioners Convention (NPC), has been disappointed with the Royal Mail Services in the Holme Hall area of Chesterfield.

"When I asked about the post box at my local post office about it, the post master knew nothing about it.

"Now you have to go to the post office to send a letter, and you can only go during the opening hours.”

Mr Rimington said he had further complaints about Royal Mail not delivering parcels on time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He explained: “I anticipated a Royal Mail delivery last Thursday. I was waiting for my weekly socialist newspaper, which should be delivered every Thursday.

"I saw Royal Mail workers in the area, but they did not deliver to myself.

"I have had issues with late deliveries in the past 12 months. When I contacted Royal Mail about it they admitted there was a problem with the Chesterfield sort office.” Mr Rimington said he has contacted Royal Mail on multiple occassions to express his disappointment in their services.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Post is being delivered to Holme Hall at least every other day, and posties at Chesterfield Delivery Office are working hard to ensure any delays due to resourcing challenges are kept to a minimum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We anticipate the situation will improve shortly as we begin a campaign to recruit more posties.

“Holme Hall’s postbox is being upgraded to a postbox of the future. Our new postboxes of the future will offer another convenient way for customers in Holme Hall and elsewhere to access Royal Mail's services, alongside home delivery and collection, our Customer Service Points, Post Office branches, lockers and Collect+ Parcelshops."