Derbyshire residents warned to brace for thunderstorms as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has urged Derbyshire residents to prepare for thunderstorms – issuing a weather warning for the county today.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across Derbyshire – active between 11.00am and 8.00pm today (Wednesday, September 3).

Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop later this morning and into the afternoon, before easing this evening.

In the most active storms, hail, strong gusty winds and lightning may occur. There is also a chance that some areas could see frequent, heavy bursts of rain – leading to surface water flooding.

Residents were warned that driving conditions could be impacted by spray, standing water and hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus. Delays to train services are also possible.

The Met Office added that buildings could be damaged by strong winds or lightning strikes, along with a small chance of properties being flooded.