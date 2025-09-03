These are 24 award-winning pubs that you need to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District

By Tom Hardwick
Published 3rd Sep 2025, 15:54 BST
These award-winning pubs are some of the best across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to visit for a drink or a delicious meal.

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a number of great pubs – with venues across the county scooping a series of prestigious prizes.

If you’re searching for a new pub to try, 24 award-winning venues are listed below – will you be visiting any of these places over the coming weeks?

The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow was named as the region’s best destination pub at the Muddy Stilettos Derbyshire & Nottinghamshire 2025 Awards. The other finalists were The Ashford Arms (Ashford in the Water), The Bluebell (South Wingfield), The Boot (Repton) and The Cow (Danbury Lees).

2. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow

The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow was named as the region’s best destination pub at the Muddy Stilettos Derbyshire & Nottinghamshire 2025 Awards. The other finalists were The Ashford Arms (Ashford in the Water), The Bluebell (South Wingfield), The Boot (Repton) and The Cow (Danbury Lees). Photo: Brian Eyre

The Derby Tup has claimed an award from Chesterfield CAMRA - being named Pub of the Season for Spring 2025.

3. Derby Tup

The Derby Tup has claimed an award from Chesterfield CAMRA - being named Pub of the Season for Spring 2025. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Burnt Pig in Ilkeston was recently named the best pub in the East Midlands by CAMRA .

4. The Burnt Pig, Ilkeston

The Burnt Pig in Ilkeston was recently named the best pub in the East Midlands by CAMRA . Photo: Brian Eyre

