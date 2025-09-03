Two Derbyshire councillors fear the Government’s withdrawal of funding for Neighbourhood Plans will place these schemes in jeopardy, remove local influence and give residents less say on future planning decisions as a massive national housing drive gathers momentum.

Neighbourhood Plans were originally introduced by the Government to give smaller areas more input in shaping their communities at parish and town council levels on issues including new housing and business development locations, the appearance of new buildings and extensions, and which land should be protected from development.

But opposition Conservative NE Derbyshire District Councillors, Stephen Clough and Charlotte Cupit, now fear such programmes face an uncertain future without funding and they have repeatedly urged the Labour-controlled district council to challenge the Government’s planning policy due to fears local influence could be lost over planning decisions and the rural region could be ‘concreted over’.

Cllr Clough, who is also a councillor at Killamarsh Parish Council, which has only recently completed a public consultation on its own Neighbourhood Plan, said: “I am very disappointed that Neighbourhood Plans are being put in jeopardy due to the withdrawal of Government support.

People have also raised concerns about the amount of development, especially housing, that has taken place or is planned in the parish and the surrounding area and its impact on the village’s character and infrastructure including roads, schools, medical needs and affordable housing. Pictured, North East Derbyshire.

“Neighbourhood Plans give local communities the ability to have a local say on their neighbourhood, which can then be taken into account as part of any planning application.

“The plans take time to develop and can be costly to parish, town and ultimately district councils who have an obligation placed on them to carry out an independent examination and the public referendum on plans that are developed.

“The Government support provided over many years has allowed locals to have their say and provide an element of protection in line with the [district council’s] Local Plan. This has now created a potential void in locals having their say, as the cost will be too excessive for parish and town councils to fund themselves.

“This has now led to ours (Killamarsh Parish Council) being put on hold, after many years of development, right at the point of concluding our public consultation.”

NE Derbyshire District Council Leader Nigel Barker said he will not be writing to the relevant Secretary of State, Angela Rayner, to ask her to reconsider the decision to withdraw support for Neighbourhood Plans after he was urged to do so by Cllr Clough.

Cllr Barker also stated under further questioning that although the district council would be willing to provide advice for town and parish councils’ Neighbourhood Plans there may be a cost incurred from the district council after the Government has decided to stop funding the schemes.

Opposition Conservative councillor, Charlotte Cupit, previously failed to persuade the Labour-controlled district council to put pressure on the Government to rethink changes to planning policy amidst concerns of hundreds of new homes being built every year after the Government has set itself a target to build one-and-a-half million homes in England in five years.

The Labour Government has also urged all relevant councils that they must help to reach the target with plans to address the housing shortage crisis by fast-tracking developments and by prioritising local buyers for local developments.

Under new planning rules, the Government has prioritised building on previously developed brownfield-used land to reduce environmental impacts but it has also introduced the new ‘Grey Belt’ land definition to allow and encourage more developments on low-quality Green Belt areas.

Cllr Cupit previously stated that if proposed changes by the new Government were to go ahead they would ‘concrete over our countryside’ something disputed by Cllr Barker who has stated there is no intention to do so.

Following the Government’s decision to scrap support for Neighbourhood Plans, Cllr Cupit, who is concerned for Shirland’s Neighbourhood Plan in her ward, said: “Whilst it makes sense to share admin costs and best practice, it is vital to make sure planning decisions are made locally and that local communities have a say.

“It’s not clear yet how the reforms to Local Government could impact on planning, but concerns have been raised with me, which I share, in relation to areas like North East Derbyshire having to build extra homes to cover for areas that haven’t met their targets, like local cities, or local areas that don’t have local plans in place.

“There’s also the risk of these planning decisions and plans for new homes, which could have a massive impact locally, moving away from local areas.

“We’re sadly already seeing this with the Government changes to mandate massive new housing requirements and remove powers from local planning committees, which we’ll continue to fight against.

“Even when you don’t agree with the outcome of a planning committee decision on an application, residents always tell me they value being able to have a say and listen to the debate around a decision, which the new Government changes risk removing.”

The Government’s Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government decided this year to stop both technical support and grant funding for the Neighbourhood Planning Support Programme and it will not be proceeding with commissioning for new Neighbourhood Planning support services for 2025 onwards.

However, Locality – a membership organisation commissioned by the ministry, has said it will be able to complete all technical support packages already subject to agreements made before the end of March and it has been given until the end of March, 2026, to do so.

The National Association of Local Councils has stated the Government decision creates a ‘significant setback’ for localism.

The Government has been focusing on meeting national housing targets and speeding up developments and some fear that without Government grants and guidance many parish and town councils may struggle to progress or initiate Neighbourhood Plans.

Cllr Barker has said Neighbourhood Plans are a good idea but they have got to link into the district council’s Local Plan which the district council is currently compiling to outline its own long-term, regional development strategies for housing, employment, shopping and infrastructure.

He added that if anybody initiates a Neighbourhood Plan now he imagines the relevant parish councils would have to pick up the bill but officer time from the district council would have to be committed as well to make sure it fits with the district council’s Local Plan and this would come at a possible cost.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has stated that due to the outcomes of a Spending Review it has been unable to proceed with commissioning new Neighbourhood Planning Support Services from March, 2025, onwards.

The future of Neighbourhood Plans could also rest on the outcome of the Government’s Local Government Reorganisation Plans to replace two-tier local authority areas – which currently operate with district and county councils – with a single unitary council, although parish and town councils are to stay in place.

But some critics fear these reorganisation plans could lead to greater Government control and the removal of even more local decision-making.

North East Derbyshire residents have also recently raised concerns over a perceived threat to the countryside, Green Belt land and infrastructure after nearly 300 sites have been earmarked for possible consideration for new housing schemes as part of the district council’s long-term Local Plan.

Cllr Clough said: “With the big changes put forward by Government in the number of houses to be built in our district, a new Local Plan is now being developed to take account of this.

“This will undoubtedly put established Neighbourhood Plans in a position of requiring either a refresh or a new redraft, leaving parish and town councils with a hefty bill given the district council has now confirmed it will now have to charge parish and town councils for their element of the development cost.”

The district council has offered reassurances that a further public consultation is to be held to refine possible suggested locations for housing as part of its own wider Local Plan before any decisions are made to help meet the national demand for homes.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government was given the opportunity to comment but had still not done so by the time of publication.