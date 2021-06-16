Two 17-year-old boys charged in connection with death of Derbyshire teen Benjamin Orton

Police were called to reports of an assault in an alleyway at the side of Odeon cinema in Coppice Side in Swadlincote just before 10.40pm on June 12.

Benjamin Orton, 17, who was from the town died at the scene after suffering stab wounds and officers are now treating his death as murder.

A 20-year-old man was also found with serious and potentially life changing injuries and he was taken to hospital and remains in a stable condition.

Two 17-year-old boys have been charged in connection with the death of Benjamin Orton, 17, from Swadlincote.

Yesterday, (Tuesday, June 15) officers charged two 17-year-olds in connection with Benjamin’s death – one with murder and attempted murder while the other has been charged with assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.

The pair, who are also both from Swadlincote and cannot be named for legal reasons, are due to appear before magistrates in Derby today (Wednesday, June 16).

It comes after a 16-year-old boy was also charged on Monday, June 14 with murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He appeared at the same court yesterday afternoon and was remanded into custody to appear at Derby Crown Court on Thursday, June 17.

Police are calling on anyone with information to come forward by directly submitting information to their investigation team here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM21A18-PO1.

Alternatively, people can call 101, private message the force on Facebook, Twitter and through their website while quoting reference 21*326985.

Information can also be submitted to independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.