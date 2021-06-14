Teen arrested as police probe into murder of 17-year-old Derbyshire boy continues

The teenager, who is from Swadlincote, was arrested yesterday evening (Sunday, June 13) and remains in police custody.

It comes after officers were called to an alleyway in at the side of the Odeon cinema, in Coppice Side at just before 10.40pm on Saturday, June 12.

Despite attempts by emergency crews, Benjamin Orton, 17, passed away at the scene.

Police are investigating the murder of Benjamin Orton.

A 20-year-old man was also found with serious and potentially life-changing injuries, who was taken to hospital.

He remains in a stable condition.

Police are treating Benjamin’s death as murder and are urging the public to come forward with information.

Anyone who was in the area surrounding The Pipeworks retail park around the time of the incident should get in touch with the force.

Information can be submitted directly here or by calling 101, or messaging officers on Facebook, Twitter or their website.