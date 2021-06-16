Arrests after 19-year-old man airlifted to hospital following alleged stabbing in Derbyshire park

Officers were called to Eureka Park in Swadlincote shortly before 8pm yesterday (Tuesday, June 15) after they received reports of an injured man.

A 19-year-old man was then airlifted to hospital where he remains and police arrested two men and one women in connection with the alleged stabbing.

The three people remain in custody to be questioned by officers.

Derbyshire Constabulary said they were ‘not able to confirm’ whether the suspected stabbing is linked to the murder of 17-year-old Benjamin Orton – who died after being assaulted in an alleyway in Coppice Side on Saturday, June 12.

A 20-year-old man was also injured during the incident over the weekend and remains in a stable condition in hospital according to officers.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward with information about what happened in Eureka Park last night.

While several people have already made themselves known to the force, police believe there are other passers-by who have still not contacted them.

Officers are particularly keen to locate two men walking dogs who were seen in the park and believe they may have witnessed something which could help the inquiry.

There will be increased patrols around the area following the attack.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police use quoting reference 21000333165 and calling 101, sending them a message on Facebook, Twitter or using their online contact form.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.