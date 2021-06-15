The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Derby Magistrates Court this afternoon (Tuesday, June 15).

He is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon as part of an investigation into a serious assault in Swadlincote on June 12 – in which 17-year-old Benjamin Orton was killed.

Two 17-year-old boys have also been arrested and remain in police custody.

Benjamin Orton, 17, from Swadlincote, died at the scene after being stabbed.

It comes after officers were called to reports of an assault at an alleyway at the side of the Odeon cinema, in Coppice Side at just before 10.40pm on Saturday.

A 20-year-old man was also found with serious, and potentially life changing injuries – who has been taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Derbyshire Constabulary are urging anyone with information about the murder who hasn’t yet come forward to contact them, particularly anyone that was in the area and roads surrounding of The Pipeworks retail park around that time who may have CCTV or dashcam footage.

Information can be submitted directly to the police investigation team here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM21A18-PO1.

Alternatively, people can call officers on 101, quoting reference 21*326985 or private message the force on Facebook, Twitter or through their website.

Reports can also be submitted anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.