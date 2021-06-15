Derbyshire drink driver leaves 'trail of destruction' after crashing car

A Derbyshire drink driver has been charged with driving while over the legal alcohol limit after crashing his car and leaving behind a ‘trail of destruction’.

By Lizzie Day
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 9:36 am

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to Bolsover yesterday evening (Monday, June 14) following a report of a drink driver in the area.

When officers arrived at the scene they had to ‘follow the trail of destruction and gouges in the road’ to find the offending vehicle.

Police then stumbled across an Astra which had been left discarded, with no front end after crashing before coming to a stop at the side of the road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Adrian Wilson, 29, of Bolsover was arrested by officers and blew 107 on a breathalyser test according to the force – which is over three times the legal limit.

He has been charged while driving over the prescribed alcohol limit and will appear at Chesterfield Magistrates Court on June 30.

Chesterfield shoplifter handed suspended sentence for six offences

Police release images of jewellery stolen in raid on Derbyshire home

Adrian Wilson, 29 of Bolsover has been charged with driving while over the legal alcohol limit.

Derbyshire woman fined for holding illegal booze-fuelled lockdown disco

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.