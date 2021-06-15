Derbyshire drink driver leaves 'trail of destruction' after crashing car

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to Bolsover yesterday evening (Monday, June 14) following a report of a drink driver in the area.

When officers arrived at the scene they had to ‘follow the trail of destruction and gouges in the road’ to find the offending vehicle.

Police then stumbled across an Astra which had been left discarded, with no front end after crashing before coming to a stop at the side of the road.

Adrian Wilson, 29, of Bolsover was arrested by officers and blew 107 on a breathalyser test according to the force – which is over three times the legal limit.

He has been charged while driving over the prescribed alcohol limit and will appear at Chesterfield Magistrates Court on June 30.

