Police release images of jewellery stolen in raid on Derbyshire home
Police investigating a burglary at a home in Derbyshire are releasing pictures of some of the stolen items in a bid to trace them.
Officers say that at some time between 3.30pm on Friday, June 11 and 1pm the next day, a burglar broke into a house in St Helen’s Avenue, Pinxton.
They took several pieces of jewellery, including a diamond and sapphire art deco 1930s ring, gold and pearl earrings, a gold and silver fob watch and gold and black opal dropper necklace. They also took a Pandora bracelet with charms, many of which were blue Merano glass beads.
A Quest holdall was also taken.
If you have information, or if you have been offered any of these items for sale, contact Derbyshire police, quoting reference 21*325919.
Alternatively, contact the force via its website or social media channels.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.