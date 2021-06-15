Chesterfield shoplifter handed suspended sentence for six offences
A Chesterfield man who was found guilty of committing six thefts from shops in the town has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Jack Quinn, 19, of Newbold Court, Newbold was initially arrested and charged with the shoplifting offences on Sunday, June 13.
The 19-year-old was then found guilty on all six counts of shop thefts yesterday morning (Monday, June 14) at Chesterfield Magistrates Court.
He has been given a 12 week suspended sentence which will be in effect for 12 months.