Derbyshire motorcyclist died during fatal crash on A50 yesterday

Derbyshire Roads Policing officers were called to the crash at the A50 junction 6 exit in Hilton yesterday (Tuesday, June 22) after they received reports that a motorcyclist had been injured at around 12.30pm.

Police have named the victim as Robert Redfern, from Swadlincote, who was attended to by the air ambulance but passed away at the scene.

Mr Redfern’s wife Jean paid tribute to him and thanked ‘kind’ motorists who stopped to help after he became injured.

Robert Redfern aged 70 from Swadlincote died following a collision on the A50 in Derbyshire yesterday (Tuesday, June 22).

She said: “Robert was a wonderful husband who I was married to for 45 years.

"He was kind, caring and hardworking and I am heartbroken.

“I would like to thank the kind members of the public that stopped to try and help him, I am very grateful.”

Officers were previously trying to trace the driver of a Citroen Grand C4 Picasso in connection with the crash but they have now confirmed the vehicle has been eliminated from enquiries.

The section of the road between junction 5 and 6 was closed for several hours while traffic officers, police and paramedics carried out an investigation.

Drivers were warned to avoid the area and plan alternative routes during the incident.

Traffic that was ‘trapped’ between the two junctions while the stretch of the road was closed was eventually released from around 6pm yesterday evening and the A50 reopened shortly afterwards.