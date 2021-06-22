Officers attempt to trace driver after motorcyclist injured in 'serious' Derbyshire road crash
Derbyshire Constabulary are appealing to trace a driver in connection with a ‘serious’ collision on the A50 westbound this afternoon which left a motorcyclist injured.
Officers are trying to trace the driver of a Citroen Grand C4 Picasso in connection with a crash which occurred between junction 5 in Hilton, Derby and junction 6 towards Foston earlier this afternoon (Tuesday, June 22).
Derbyshire road policing officers were called to the A50 exit slip road at junction 6 at around 12.30pm after they received reports that a motorcyclist had been injured in the carriageway.
Highways England have currently shut off the busy A road westbound, which is expected to remain closed for the rest of the afternoon, according to Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit while investigations are carried out.
Traffic is currently being diverted via junction 5 while motorists are urged to avoid the area and plan alternative routes.
Collision investigators found a piece of black plastic at the scene, which they believe is from the bumper of a Citroen Grand C4 Picasso, although they can’t be sure what colour the Citroen is.
Police are keen to speak to the driver of the vehicle, as well as any other motorists who may have witnessed what happened.
Paramedics and traffic officers remain at the scene of the collision, which they described as a ‘serious’ crash.
Anyone who has any information should contact the force’s investigation unit by calling 101, messaging them on Facebook, Twitter or their website and quoting incident 493 of June 22.