Busy Derbyshire A road closed and traffic diverted after 'serious' collision

In a tweet, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit confirmed the road is expected to remain closed ‘for the rest of the afternoon’ due to the collision.

Police, paramedics and traffic officers are at the scene, following the ‘serious’ crash – while westbound traffic is currently being diverted from junction 5 with the A516 Hilton.

Cars ‘trapped’ between junction 5 and 6 are urged to be ‘patient’ while officers promised to get them ‘moving’ as soon as possible.

Those planning on travelling on the A50 westbound have been urged to avoid the area.

On Twitter, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit posted: “The A50 Westbound between J5 A516 Hilton and J6 A511 Foston is CLOSED and will be for the rest of the afternoon following a serious road traffic collision. All Westbound traffic is being sent off at J5. #Highways #Traffic #Travel”.

The A50 Westbound between Junction 5 Hilton and Junction 6 Foston is closed following a serious collision. Credit: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit.