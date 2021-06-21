Highways England reopen lanes on M1 near Chesterfield after recovering broken down vehicle
All lanes on the M1 northbound between junctions 29 and 29A close to Chesterfield have now been reopened.
Monday, 21st June 2021, 5:04 pm
Updated
Monday, 21st June 2021, 5:05 pm
Highways England shut off one lane on the motorway earlier this afternoon (Monday, June 21) after a vehicle broke down in the live lane.
Recovery workers have now removed the vehicle that was causing an obstruction on the M1 northbound and all lanes have been reopened between junctions 29 and 29A.
Traffic appears to be free-flowing on the motorway despite the previous temporary closure.