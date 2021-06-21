Highways England reopen lanes on M1 near Chesterfield after recovering broken down vehicle

All lanes on the M1 northbound between junctions 29 and 29A close to Chesterfield have now been reopened.

By Lizzie Day
Monday, 21st June 2021, 5:04 pm
Updated Monday, 21st June 2021, 5:05 pm

Highways England shut off one lane on the motorway earlier this afternoon (Monday, June 21) after a vehicle broke down in the live lane.

Recovery workers have now removed the vehicle that was causing an obstruction on the M1 northbound and all lanes have been reopened between junctions 29 and 29A.

Traffic appears to be free-flowing on the motorway despite the previous temporary closure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The broken down vehicle has now been recovered. Credit: Highways England.

Vehicle breaks down on M1 close to Chesterfield amid rush hour

Parking prats in Chesterfield: from pavement blockers to traffic obstructers

Overhaul of buses in Derbyshire could see cheaper fares and better service

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

ChesterfieldEnglandTrafficDerbyshire Times