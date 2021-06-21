The photos were submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council through third-party website Fix My Street.
Cars can be seen sprawled across junctions, blocking paths and obstructing busy roads.
1. Parking prats in Chesterfield: from pavement blockers to traffic obstructers
A collection of some terrible parking examples from around the town
2. Accident waiting to happen
Hasland Road, Spital.
"Cars constantly parking on junction of road, means you have to pull out into on coming traffic".
3. Flagrant pavement parking
Outside Vicar Lane Shopping Centre car park.
"It's very convenient but not correct. The owner needs notifying to not park there anymore".
4. This one is a pavement parking hotspot in the town...
Newbold Village.
"Nothing effective is being done to prevent this - perhaps the council are planning to put parking metres on the footpath?"
