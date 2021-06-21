Parking prats in Chesterfield: from pavement blockers to traffic obstructers

Pictured below are some truly appalling examples of selfish parking around the town.

By Ben McVay
Monday, 21st June 2021, 12:44 pm

The photos were submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council through third-party website Fix My Street.

Cars can be seen sprawled across junctions, blocking paths and obstructing busy roads.

1. Parking prats in Chesterfield: from pavement blockers to traffic obstructers

A collection of some terrible parking examples from around the town

Photo: Submitted

Buy photo

2. Accident waiting to happen

Hasland Road, Spital. "Cars constantly parking on junction of road, means you have to pull out into on coming traffic".

Photo: Submitted

Buy photo

3. Flagrant pavement parking

Outside Vicar Lane Shopping Centre car park. "It's very convenient but not correct. The owner needs notifying to not park there anymore".

Photo: Submitted

Buy photo

4. This one is a pavement parking hotspot in the town...

Newbold Village. "Nothing effective is being done to prevent this - perhaps the council are planning to put parking metres on the footpath?"

Photo: Submitted

Buy photo
ChesterfieldChesterfield Borough Council
Next Page
Page 1 of 2