Vehicle breaks down on M1 close to Chesterfield amid rush hour

There are potential delays to drivers on the M1 this afternoon after a vehicle has broken down in the live lane of the motorway close to Chesterfield.

By Lizzie Day
Monday, 21st June 2021, 4:44 pm

Recovery workers have been called to the M1 northbound between junctions 29 and 29A following a vehicle break down earlier today (Monday, June 21).

There are possible delays to drivers using the motorway near Chesterfield as rush hour approaches.

Highways England have said ‘normal traffic conditions’ should resume between 5pm and 5.15pm this evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A vehicle has broken down on the M1 northbound between junctions J29 and J29A. Credit: Highways England.

Parking prats in Chesterfield: from pavement blockers to traffic obstructers

Investigation after claims new train broke down between Chesterfield and Sheffield because of 'high pollen count'

Overhaul of buses in Derbyshire could see cheaper fares and better service

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

ChesterfieldHighways EnglandDerbyshire