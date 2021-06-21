Vehicle breaks down on M1 close to Chesterfield amid rush hour
There are potential delays to drivers on the M1 this afternoon after a vehicle has broken down in the live lane of the motorway close to Chesterfield.
Recovery workers have been called to the M1 northbound between junctions 29 and 29A following a vehicle break down earlier today (Monday, June 21).
There are possible delays to drivers using the motorway near Chesterfield as rush hour approaches.
Highways England have said ‘normal traffic conditions’ should resume between 5pm and 5.15pm this evening.