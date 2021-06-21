M1 exit slip in Chesterfield closed for hours following 'serious' collision this evening
Highways England have shut the M1 southbound exit slip at junction 29A in Chesterfield after a ‘serious’ road traffic collision.
The road which joins to Markham Vale Services is expected to be closed for hours as traffic officers, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit and paramedics are currently at the scene.
Traffic cameras show a number of emergency vehicles surrounding a vehicle on the M1 exit slip – which is said to have been involved in a ‘serious’ collision earlier this evening (Monday, June 21).
One lane of the motorway has been closed while Highways England, police and East Midlands Ambulance Service deal with the incident.
‘Normal traffic conditions’ are expected to resume between 8.30pm and 8.45pm.
In a tweet, Highways England East Midlands wrote: “The #M1 southbound exit slip road at #J29A / Markham Vale Services (#A6192 #Bolsover) is currently CLOSED due to a serious collision. Traffic Officers are currently at scene,@DerbyshireRPU & @EMASNHSTrust are on their way to the area to assist.”
More to follow.