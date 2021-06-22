Police 'very concerned' for missing man with links to North Derbyshire following 'out of character' disappearance

Derbyshire Constabulary have appealed for residents to help Thames Valley Police locate Darren Woolley, also known as Carl, who has connections to Dronfield.

The 53-year-old has been reported missing from Stoke Poges in Buckinghamshire and was last seen at around midnight on Tuesday, June 15 in Park Road.

Darren is a white man, around 5ft 11ins tall with mousey grey short hair and of stocky build.

He usually uses his middle name of Carl according to officers.

Darren no tattoos, but wears glasses to read and was last seen wearing khaki-coloured combat trousers, a t-shirt and a Holland baseball cap.

The 53-year-old was also carrying a canvas backpack.

Darren is known to use hotels in Slough, the force have said, and is also known to frequent Dronfield as well as Islington in North London.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Lucie Clarke, based at Amersham police station, commented: “Darren has been missing since last Tuesday and this was reported to the force on Saturday (19/6).

“His disappearance is out of character, and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“If anybody has any information as to Darren’s whereabouts, please call 101, quoting reference number 43210269598.

“Alternatively, if you see Darren, please call 999.

“I would also like to appeal directly to Darren.

"If you see this appeal, please get in touch.”

In a tweet, Derbyshire Constabulary wrote: “Are you able to help officers from @ThamesVP find Darren - also known as Carl - who has links to the #Dronfield area?”.