Chesterfield Radio staff who know Gracie Spinks’ family tell of ‘heartbreak’ at tragedy

Gracie, 23, tragically died in Duckmanton on Friday.

Many of the staff at Chesterfield Radio have worked with her father Richard, a former Peak FM presenter.

Gracie Spinks adored horses.

Paul Wragsdale, station director at Chesterfield Radio, said: “We would like to pass on our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Gracie Spinks who sadly died in Duckmanton following a fatal attack.

“Most of the team here at the radio station know the family and we are totally heartbroken by the news.

“Many of us at the station have worked with Gracie's dad, Richard, and can't even begin to understand what emotions he and the whole family are going through right now.

“We'd like to think that at some point they may look at the amazingly loving comments, posted on the station's page about Gracie and her family, and realise how much love there is for Gracie and her family, and hopefully take some comfort from them in time.

“As parents, which most of us are, it's heartbreaking to even think of anything like this happening, and we would like to let Richard, Alison and all of Gracie's family know that we are all thinking of them at this extremely difficult time.”

Derbyshire Constabulary has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct following the tragedy.

The body of a man in his 30s was also found in Duckmanton on Friday.

Officers said the deaths were linked and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.