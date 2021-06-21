Derbyshire police formally identify man they believe killed Gracie Spinks in Duckmanton tragedy

23-year-old Gracie Spinks, was found injured in a field near to Staveley Road in Chesterfield at around 8.40am on Friday, June 18.

Paramedics attended, but she passed away at the scene.

Police formally identified Gracie this evening (Monday, June 21) and named Michael Sellers as the 35-year-old who was also found dead in a field off Tom Lane in Duckmanton at around 11am on Friday.

Gracie Spinks and her horse, Paddy.

Officers believe that Gracie was killed by the 35-year-old man from Sheffield who she knew.

They said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the two deaths.

Sellers body was found hours after the 23-year-old’s and police have verified that his death is not thought ‘to be suspicious’.

Derbyshire Constabulary confirmed they are preparing a file for the coroner and said specially trained officers are supporting Gracie’s family.

The force said: “There has been a lot of speculation in the community in recent days as to what happened that day and we are working to find answers for everyone involved.

“We can confirm that the force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) because we had contact with Gracie earlier this year.

“We are not able to release any further information about the case, but we can confirm there was no criminal restraining order in place.

“We can also confirm that a member of the public found a bag containing weapons in Duckmanton in May and handed this in to police.”