Old Whittington church asks public “join us to remember Gracie”

St Bartholomew's Church will have a special opening this evening between 6pm and 8pm - allowing members of the community to remember the 23-year-old.

The church welcomed over 200 local people who took time to say prayers for young Gracie this weekend - also leaving messages for her family.

Reverend Jo Morris, Rector of Whittington, said the church was now a “gathering place” for people to show their support for Gracie’s grieving loved ones.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flowers left for Gracie near the war memorial in Old Whittington

The vicar told how during the weekend fellow church leaders including the Bishop of Repton lent a hand in Old Whittington to speak with people since news of Gracie’s death emerged.

Mourners were given a copy of the prayer which tells of Jesus laying down in the storm along with a picture of Gracie and invited to leave messages.

Writing on Facebook Rev Morris said: “Please join us to remember Gracie and support her family.”

Visitors are asked to try and adhere to social distancing and bring masks.