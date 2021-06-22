Highways England reopen A50 in Derbyshire after serious collision that closed busy A road for hours
The A50 westbound in Derbyshire has now been reopened, after the busy A road was closed between junction 5 and 6 for hours this afternoon following a serious collision.
Highways England confirmed they have now started opening the A50 westbound back up following a crash on the exit slip road at junction 6 at around 12.30pm earlier today (Tuesday, June 22) which resulted in a motorcyclist being injured.
The section between junction 5 in Hilton and junction 6 in Foston had been shut for hours this afternoon while emergency services attended the scene.
Officers are trying to trace the driver of a Citroen Grand C4 Picasso in connection with the collision.
Motorists ‘trapped’ between the two exits were allowed to travel again on the road around an hour ago, following an investigation by police and traffic officers into the crash.
The junction 6 exit road has been reopened first, to allow stranded LGVs to clear the minor roads but there is still heavy congestion.