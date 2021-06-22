Police release 'trapped traffic' on the A50 in Derbyshire after 'serious' collision involving injured motorcyclist

Highways England shut a section of the busy A road earlier this afternoon (Tuesday, June 22) after a ‘serious’ crash occurred on the A50 exit slip road at junction 6 at around 12.30pm in which a motorcyclist was injured.

Officers are now trying to trace the driver of a Citroen Grand C4 Picasso who they believe could be involved in the crash along with any witnesses.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, who remain at the scene, have urged all drivers ‘trapped’ between junction 5 in Hilton and junction 6 towards Foston, when the A50 was first shut off at around 1.30pm, to return to their vehicles.

In a tweet, the force said they ‘expect’ to get drivers moving ‘in the next 20 to 30 minutes’ while the junction will remain closed.

Traffic is still being diverted via junction 5 while motorists are urged to avoid the area and plan alternative routes.

Currently, Highways England is anticipating that the aftermath of the medical emergency will be cleared between 6pm and 6.15pm later today.

The A50 should then be reopened however it is likely there will be congestion.

Police are now releasing traffic 'trapped' between junction 5 and 6 on the A50 Westbound - after a portion of the road was closed following a serious crash. Credit: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit.

Anyone who has any information about the driver Derbyshire police are trying to locate should contact the force’s investigation unit by calling 101, messaging them on Facebook, Twitter or their website and quoting incident 493 of June 22.

More updates to follow on the incident as we get them.