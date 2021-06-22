Investigation rules that fire which broke out in Chesterfield flat was started deliberately

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that a blaze which broke out in a Chesterfield flat yesterday was started deliberately.

By Lizzie Day
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 4:20 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 4:21 pm

Fire crews, along with police and ambulances were called to the flat on the second floor of a two-storey property on Lansdowne Road at 4.46pm on Monday, June 21.

One man was self-rescued from the building and handed into the care of paramedics.

A joint investigation into the cause of the fire found it was the result of ‘deliberate ignition’ according to Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.

