Investigation rules that fire which broke out in Chesterfield flat was started deliberately

Fire crews, along with police and ambulances were called to the flat on the second floor of a two-storey property on Lansdowne Road at 4.46pm on Monday, June 21.

One man was self-rescued from the building and handed into the care of paramedics.

A joint investigation into the cause of the fire found it was the result of ‘deliberate ignition’ according to Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.

